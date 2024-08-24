Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

In the current polls, Vice President Kamala Harris is doing significantly better than Joe Biden before him. The Democrats are gaining new hope of returning to the White House.

Washington, DC – Vice President Kamala Harris has conducted a recent nationwide survey on the US election 2024 a clear lead over the former president Donald Trump The Bullfinch poll, conducted between August 19 and 21, shows Kamala Harris currently receiving 47 percent of the vote, while Donald Trump is at 39 percent. The poll, which surveyed 1,000 registered voters, also included third-party candidates.

This is the second time that Harris has reached an eight-point lead over Trump in a national poll. Back in late July, a Marquette University poll found that in a scenario with third-party candidates, Harris would receive 50 percent of the vote and Trump 42 percent. According to the poll tracker of FiveThirtyEight Harris now leads the average of national polls by 3.6 percentage points – her largest lead of the campaign so far. Experts warn that the election situation could still change, especially as the November election approaches and more third-party candidates drop out of the race. Bullfinch puts the margin of error at 3.1 percent.

Robert F. Kennedy withdraws from the race in swing states and supports Trump

In the currently close presidential race between Trump and Harris, a few thousand votes in some of the swing states could make the difference. The independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy has already announced that he will withdraw from the race for the White House in several contested states and will in future run for the republican to support Donald Trump. At an event in Phoenix, Arizona, the 70-year-old Kennedy announced that his name would be removed from the ballot in about ten so-called swing states. He stressed that his presence in these states would be a “disruption.” The move is likely to help former President Trump in his race against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

According to polls, the 2024 US election will be a close race: Kamala Harris will run against Donald Trump. © Scarbrough/Weiss/dpa/APF Pool/AP

US election: Kennedy criticizes Democrats – Harris team woos his supporters

Kennedy said Trump had offered him a role in his possible administration. Kennedy justified his support for the Republican primarily by saying that Democrats disillusioned. He also sharply criticized the US media, speaking of “relentless, systematic censorship and media control.” In his long speech, Kennedy explicitly emphasized that he was not withdrawing completely from the race. In the other states, people could continue to vote for him without this harming Trump or Harris.

After independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy suspended his campaign, Harris’ campaign team specifically addressed his supporters. Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon stressed that Harris wanted to “earn your support.” “Even though we don’t agree on everything, Kamala Harris knows that there is more that unites us than divides us,” she said. (dpa)