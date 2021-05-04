So anti kirchnerista is Córdoba that some leaders of Together for Change imagine it as the ideal refuge for the political future of Mauricio Macri. As counted ClarionIn the delivery of candidacies and changes that are analyzed in the main opposition alliance, there are those who think that the former president could run there. This year or in 2023 for governor. Boldness seems unlikely, but a new survey confirms how refractory are the Cordobes to the Front of All. This is reflected, among other things, in the electoral data for the 2021 legislative elections.

The study that shows this scenario is of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados. It is about the union of two consulting firms: Zuban, specialized more in the world of consumption and business; and Gustavo Córdoba, the analyst who best predicted the 2019 presidential STEP t who currently also works as an advisor to Senator K Carlos Caserio. Between April 19 and 23, they surveyed 800 people from Cordoba.

The political importance of Córdoba is not only qualitative in the logic of the crack. You have already made several choices the province became the second district with the most voters in the country, below Buenos Aires, and above Córdoba and CABA. In 2019 it reached almost 9% of the total eligible voters.

Alberto’s (dis) approval and the latest electoral data

One of the first data that reflects the negative view of the people of Cordoba with the national ruling party is when they are consulted by the approval of the management of Alberto Fernández. The balance is clearly unfavorable, with 62.4% against and 36.8% in favor. Almost the reverse of the governor Juan Schiaretti, also Peronist but anti K, which adds up to + 59.1% and -38%.

Then the local image of four national leaders. The only one with a balance in favor is the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (+ 56.1% and – 33%). They follow him Macri (+ 40.3% and – 57.2%), Fernandez (+ 36% and – 62%) and Cristina Kirchner (+ 30.9% and – 67.7%).

v 1.5 Survey in the province of Córdoba 1 Based on a Cordovan survey of 800 cases. Tap to explore the data Fountain: Zuban Córdoba & Asociados

Infographic: Clarion

Regarding the electoral chapter, the survey begins with a general question, with a predominantly oppositional result.

– The 57.5% He replied that for “senators and deputies” he will vote “opposition candidates to Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner”, against 26.6% who will favor those who “defend” them. A 30 point difference, similar which Together for Change took to the Front of All in October 2019.

Then the voting intention of seven possible candidates for national senators. Three variants of Together for Change were at the top:

1) Luis Judge (Civic Front): 20.1% of “sure vote” and 27.5% of “probable vote” (total 47.6%).

two) Mario Negri (UCR): 22.2% of “sure vote” and 24.3% of “probable vote” (total 46.5%).

3) Rodrigo de Loredo (UCR): 14% of “sure vote” and 26.7% of “probable vote” (total 40.7%).

Another trio was sandwiched underneath, with two Kirchnerists and the governor’s wife Schiaretti, Alejandra Vigo, current deputy and who sounds to head the We do for Córdoba ballot. It is the provincial alliance of the president that (at least for now) does not include Kirchnerism.

4) Carlos Caserio (Frente de Todos): 10% of “sure vote” and 25.2% of “probable vote” (total 35.2%).

5) Alejandra Vigo (We do for Córdoba): 7.1% of “sure vote” and 22.1% of “probable vote” (total 29.2%).

6) Gabriela Estevez (Frente de Todos): 10.9% of “sure vote” and 15% of “probable vote” (total 25.9%)

Seventh and last was the former Minister of Tourism Gustavo Santos, whom Macri supported to top the list of Together for Change in his recent visit to the province. It has 7.1% of “sure vote” and 17.1% of “probable vote” (total 24.2%).

Then different combinations of candidates are presented. The variants of Together for Change are always at the top, with Kirchnerism second and We do for Córdoba third. With an alert for the opposition: the one who measures the best is the Judge, who said that he could go “outside” if there is no agreement with the PRO and the radicalism on how to put together the lists.

