After noon on August 11, 2019, one of the pollsters who worked – and works – for Alberto Fernández sent the notice. The PASO were won, anticipated Roberto Bacman. It was based, curiously, on a defeat: according to its exit point, the Frente de Todos lost by only 10 points in Cordova. Understandable: it was – it is – the most anti-K province of Argentina and if Mauricio Macri made such a limited difference there, the prognosis in the rest of the country was excellent. A new survey that you accessed Clarion this weekend he took a current photo of that particular geography. Measured the image of the main leaders national and local, and the voting intention for the legislative 2021. The results show interesting data: Macri is no longer the most valued leader and the Frente de Todos comes third.

The study that reveals these figures is of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, merger of two consulting firms: one leads Gustavo Cordoba, the pollster who best predicted the PASO 2019 in the context of a generalized blunder. Although he measures across the country, this analyst specializes in that district and advises provincial leaders such as the ruling Senator Carlos Caserio. Anyway, as specified, this work was financed by the consultancy and leaders of radicalism.

Between April 1 and 5, he conducted a survey of 400 cases in the city of Córdoba, which would be like the anti-K capital of the most anti-K province. Nearly 43% of Cordobans live there and in the last presidential election, Together for Change obtained higher percentages even than Buenos Aires neighborhoods like Recoleta.

The images

A first plate shows the discharge approval Governor Juan Schiaretti – an independent Peronist, with a correct relationship with Fernández but bad with Cristina Kirchner – and that of the President: the provincial president combines 56.5% in favor and 42.6% against; and the national, + 29% and – 69.5%.

Then comes the listing of the image of national leaders and a first surprise appears: although opposition politicians predictably lead, Macri only appears in fourth place, with 50.2% positive and 48% negative. It is preceded by three allies:

Survey of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, in the city of Córdoba. The image of national leaders.

Survey of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, in the city of Córdoba. The image of national leaders.

1st Maria Eugenia Vidal: + 60.8% and – 32%.

2nd Patricia bullrich: + 59.2% and – 35.6%.

3rd Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: + 54.7% and – 30.5%.

For Gustavo Córdoba, “a kind of autonomous anti-K pragmatism predominates in the province. Macri may have a chance, but clearly Vidal and Larreta’s style likes a little more.”

Within the ruling party, Fernández narrowly surpasses Cristina, both with a strong rejection: the President adds + 31.1% and – 67.9% and the vice, + 23.9% and – 64.1%.

Survey of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, in the city of Córdoba. The image of the provincial leaders.

Survey of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, in the city of Córdoba. The image of the provincial leaders.

Refering to assessment of local leaders, Schiaretti (+ 61% and – 35.9%) and another Peronist, the mayor of the capital, Martín Llaryora (+ 50.3% and – 43.6%) score. Among the opponents, the best were two radicals: Rodrigo de Loredo, who did an excellent recent internship at the provincial UCR, with + 46.8% and – 27.9%; and Mario Negri, head of the interblock of national deputies of Together for Change and who narrowly beat De Loredo in that party bid (+ 45.7% and – 46.4%).

Another alert for Macri: his former Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Santos, whom he promotes to head the list of senators this year, is eighth in this ranking, with + 30.2% and -13.1%; It is harmed, above all, by a high level of ignorance (39.3%).

Voting intention

As for the electoral chapter, some are worth first crack-linked data, to understand how the Cordovan anti K sentiment.

– Only 5.8% of the people from Cordoba surveyed consider themselves “Kirchnerist”, against 15.6% who define themselves as “Macrista”.

– A 51.5% It is supported “anti kirchnerista” against 15.5% of “anti macristas”.

– 37.5% say they are “neither Kirchnerist nor anti-Kirchnerist” and 62.4% “neither Macrista nor anti-Macrista”.

Survey of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, in the city of Córdoba. How your neighbors identify with the crack.

Survey of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, in the city of Córdoba. How your neighbors identify with the crack.

Then the probability of the vote is measured, and anti-Kirchnerism is reflected in that Everyone’s Front is third. Local detail: Schiaretti’s Peronism is part of the We do for Córdoba alliance and is separated from Kirchnerism, except for some municipal elections.

1st Together for Change: 43% of “sure vote” and 19.7% of “probable vote”.

2nd We do for Córdoba: 14.2% of “sure vote” and 33.8% of “probable vote”.

3rd Front of All: 12.3% of “sure vote” and 24% of “probable vote”.

Two other parameters:

Survey of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, in the city of Córdoba. How is the voting intention for this year.

Survey of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, in the city of Córdoba. Votes potential for this year among the main provincial leaders.

Survey of Zuban Córdoba & Asociados, in the city of Córdoba. Votes potential for this year among the main provincial leaders.

– A 63% said he would vote “opposition candidates to Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner“, against 21.5% who would do so for” candidates who defend “the President and vice president.

– When asking for particular names for the election of senators, Negri is the one with the highest probability of vote (23.3% “safe” and 28.5% “probable”), followed by De Loredo (13.9% and 36.5%), Luis Juez (16% and 26.6%), Laura Rodríguez Machado (12.9% and 23.8%), Santos (16.8% and 16.8%), Caserio (12% and 18%), Ramón Mestre (8.2% and 19.6%) and Alejandra Vigo (6.9% and 19.3%).

Look also

