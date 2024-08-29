The four-percentage-point lead among registered voters is more than Harris’ one-point lead over the former president in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in late July.

The new poll, conducted over eight days ending Wednesday and with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, showed that Harris, the current vice president, has support among women and Latinos.

Harris led by 49 percent of voters to 36 percent for Trump, with a 13-point lead among women and Hispanics. In four Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted in July, Harris led by 9 points among women and 6 points among Hispanics.

Trump led among white voters and men, by similar margins in both categories to what he had in July, but his lead among voters without college degrees narrowed to seven points in the latest poll, down from 14 points in July.

The results illustrate how much the U.S. presidential race has changed over the summer. President Joe Biden, 81, ended his faltering campaign on July 21 after a disastrous debate performance against Trump that prompted widespread calls from members of his own Democratic Party to drop out of his re-election bid.

Harris has since been leading Trump in national polls and in crucial swing states.

National polls, including Reuters/Ipsos, provide important clues to voter sentiment, but the Electoral College results at the individual state level determine the winner, and the race is likely to come down to a few crucial swing states.

In the seven states where the 2020 election was close — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan and Nevada — Trump had 45 percent to 43 percent support among registered voters who participated in the poll.

About 73 percent of registered Democratic voters in the poll said they were more enthusiastic about voting in November after Harris entered the race. A Reuters/Ipsos poll in March found that 61 percent of those surveyed who planned to vote for Biden were doing so primarily to counter Trump, while 52 percent of those who planned to vote for Harris in an August poll wanted to vote primarily to support her as a candidate rather than to oppose Trump.

But Trump voters also expressed enthusiasm for their candidate, with 64 percent saying their choice was driven more by their support for Trump than by opposition to Harris. Forty-five percent said they chose Trump because he has a better approach to managing the U.S. economy, a larger share than Trump got in another Reuters/Ipsos poll this week, versus 36 percent for Harris.

In contrast, Harris received the support of 47 percent of the survey participants, compared to 31 percent for Trump on abortion policy.

The poll was conducted nationwide among 4,253 U.S. adults, including 3,562 registered voters.