A New York Times/Siena College poll of likely voters showed Harris leading Trump by four percentage points (50 to 46 percent) in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Under the Electoral College system used in presidential elections, these three states, located in the Midwest and with large populations, are crucial in determining the winner of the November 5 election.

The new poll results are a stark departure from the one that prevailed for nearly a year, in which Trump was ahead or tied with President Joe Biden, who was the likely Democratic nominee before he dropped out of the race in July and endorsed his running mate Harris to be the Democratic nominee instead.

But the polls are still changing in the months leading up to the election, with results showing voters still favoring Trump on key issues like immigration and the economy, while pollsters gave Harris a 24-point lead on abortion.

The Trump campaign downplayed the results of the new poll, questioning the methodology used in conducting it, and hinting that its publication was “with the clear intent and purpose of discouraging support for President Trump.”

Biden’s withdrawal and Harris’ nomination gave a major boost to the Democratic Party’s campaign, after major doubts were raised about the 81-year-old president’s ability to win a second term in the White House.

Harris’s selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate also gave the Democratic Party an additional boost.

The Harris-Walz duo’s entry into the fray came as the Republican campaign was gaining momentum after Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13, but Harris has also made significant progress, rising 10 points among registered voters in Pennsylvania in just a month, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll.

Voters said Harris was smarter than Trump and that her character made her more qualified to govern.

Trump, his vice presidential nominee, Jay D. Vance, and a number of Republican figures launched various attacks aimed at weakening Harris, reaching the point where the former president questioned her ethnicity.

The new poll showed that Harris, who is about 20 years younger than Trump, has strong support among Democratic voters.

Democrats’ satisfaction with their choice of presidential nominee increased by 27 points in the three states surveyed, compared to May.

It is worth noting that the poll was conducted between August 5 and 9, and included at least 600 voters in each state, noting that the margin of error is 4.5 points.