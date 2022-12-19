The poll on his stay came online at 00:20 and will expire after twelve hours. Shortly afterwards, he sent out a tweet in which he wrote: “As the saying goes: Be careful what you wish for, you might get it.” Within an hour of the poll’s launch, more than three million Twitter users users vote.

Since Musk took over the leadership of Twitter for $ 44 billion in October, the social medium has entered turbulent waters. For example, he recently suspended several journalists, working for, among others CNN and The New York Times. He restored the accounts after launching a Twitter poll. In it, he asked users if he should lift the suspension again. A majority of Twitter users opted for this. In the same way, he decided that former American president Donald Trump could return to the platform after a months-long suspension.

The suspensions of the journalists also came under fierce criticism on Twitter. UN chief António Guterres, for example, said he was “deeply concerned”. European Commissioner Vera Jourova wrote on Twitter: “There are red lines, and sanctions are imminent.” Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an organization dedicated to press freedom, spoke of “a threat to democracy”. See also Corona pandemic: Buschmann expects masks to be compulsory for indoor use in autumn

In addition, news came out on Sunday that Twitter users are no longer allowed to link to their profiles on other social media platforms such as Mastodon, Facebook and Instagram. A reference that does not contain a link is also prohibited from now on.

