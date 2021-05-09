Jorge Giacobbe He was the first consultant to measure the electoral pulse for the legislatures this year. It did so in mid-2020, when the agenda was monopolized by the coronavirus pandemic. He posed a single question to elucidate the most basic parameter: do people want the Front of All / Government win or lose the election? Then, both variables made their debut. But today the ruling party is in a complex moment: more and more people want a K defeat.

Giacobbe is one of the analysts with more presence in the media. He was a regular panelist in some programs and is regularly consulted on radio and TV. As a consultant, he has been publishing national polls fortnightly. In 2019, like the bulk of pollsters, he was far behind in his forecasts.

“What is your position regarding the next legislative elections in 2021?”, He repeated as an electoral question in his last work, of 2,500 cases surveyed between April 26 and 28, it was released days ago .. And those that They want the Frente de Todos / Government to lose they touched a peak of 59.2%. In June 2020, the first test, they added 42.9%. That is, they grew about 26 points in just one year.

On the opposite side, those who they want an official victory, they now reached the 28.9%, some 8 points below of the initial parameter. They completed the “I do not care” (10.9% in the last study, 18.9% in June 2020) and the “do not know, no answer” (almost unchanged, around 1%).

Thus, if other national surveys published in recent weeks are observed, the floor of the ruling party is at about 30 points, away from those 48 with whom Alberto Fernandez Y Cristina Kirchner they won the last presidential election.

Giacobbe & Asociados national survey: 2,500 cases measured at the end of April.

The almost 60 of the opposition it is discounted that they are mostly Together for Change, although the dispersion of offers in the anti-K spectrum make it impossible to foresee a result for these 2021 elections today.

The STEP confirmationEven with a month of postponement (they will run from the beginning of August to the beginning of September), it is good news for the main opposition alliance. Why? Because it is assumed that between the primaries and the general (they will be on November 14) it will be able to increase its flow capturing this desire that the Front of All lose. This is what has been happening in the elections since the crack was installed as the axis of the political dispute.

In any case, as analysts have been clarifying, the intermediate legislatures are actually made up of 24 local elections. And there various readings can be made on the result: a national look, bringing together all the districts; another one more focused on the larger provinces (with an axis mainly in Buenos Aires); and even a third, counting the seats won and lost for each space.

Giacobbe’s analysis

As part of the report, Jorge Giacobbe analyzes the image and voting intention numbers. And he speaks of a remarkably stable scenario, despite the ups and downs of the reality of the country:

– “Just a few days before the last announcement (expansion of the food card) the image of Alberto Fernández lost one point of positive and gained one of negative. We can say that since February it has been around 27/28% positive and 60% negative. No shipment of vaccines makes it grow, but no VIP vaccination makes it fall. The Frente de Todos family of electoral products, including Cristina Kirchner Y Axel Kicillof, pass the same fate “.

– “It is counterintuitive to think that in the midst of a constant crisis the images are stable. But it may happen that everyone is already on the floor and on the ceiling of possible evolutions “.

Giacobbe & Asociados national survey: 2,500 cases measured at the end of April.

– “On the opposition side, the same thing happens. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia bullrich Y Maria Eugenia Vidal they move by hundredths in a range of 35-40% positive and 40% negative. The only slow but stable process that we are verifying is the growth of the negative image of Rodríguez Larreta. Until the end of last year, it kept a third of the population in a ‘regular’ image. That third decomposes by dripping going negative. “

– “The same happens with the generic electoral scenario: 28.9% support the Frente de Todos versus 59.2% that will look for tools to produce a defeat in the legislative elections of 2021. Far from noticing how the chambers of senators and deputies are going to be configured , Argentines will go to the polls to caress or slap the Government. Do not look for the return, it will not be more than that. “

