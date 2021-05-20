Despite the deepening health crisis and inflation that continues to bore into the pockets of Argentines, May seems to be a good month in terms of public opinion for Alberto Fernandez. Over the weekend, Clarín advanced one of the first polls of the month that showed a rise in the image of the President. And a new poll accessed by this newspaper confirms that rebound, also in discharge approval. But the rise collides with a negative and sensitive comparison for the current president: most believe that his administration is worse than that of his predecessor, Mauricio Macri.

The study is from Success, the consulting firm led by the analyst Maximiliano Aguiar and that in the country it has as clients some governors of the PJ. Between 11 and 16 of this month he made a survey of 1,250 cases.

The rebound of management

After a black April, in which he had reached a floor of approval for his management (37.4%), Fernández recovered some points this month and again surpassed the barrier of 40 points. That improvement, of course, was also reflected in a drop in disapproval, which went from 62.9% to 59.9%.

Although they are moderate movements, they stand out for the exceptionality: since he touched his peak of 85.7% approval in March 2020, the President suffered nine casualties and just two rises in these figures.

v 1.5 The image of Alberto Fernández’s management Based on a national survey of 1,250 cases. On %. Management image from May 2021 Management image evolution Fountain Success

Infographic: Clarion

When that approval crumbles, it’s noticeable difference in increased support from women (44.9%) over men (32.5%). There’s also gaps according to age: 48.6% approval among those aged 30 to 44 and only 28.5% in those aged 60 or over.

By region, he gets the best in Cuyo (51.6%) and the worst, in Patagonia (31.9%). But bigger still is distance by educational level: Among those who only finished primary school, 57.3% supported it, against 30.5% of tertiary students.

By political affinity, the crack remains total: 94.4% approval among the K and 4.2% among the macristas.

The most awkward comparison

After measuring the approval of the President, Success question: “Is the management of President Alberto Fernández better, the same or worse than the past administration of Mauricio Macri?”. And there are perhaps the most uncomfortable data for the current president.

The 44.9% believe it is “worse”, against 32.5% who consider it “better” and 16.6% who see it as “the same” (they complete 6% of “I don’t know”).

v 1.5 Alberto Fernández vs. Mauricio Macri Based on a national survey of 1,250 cases. On %. Management: comparison with Macri Comparative management evolution with Macri Fountain Success

Infographic: Clarion

The numbers are relatively stable this year, after several ups and downs in 2020. In July Fernández prevailed, in November Macri, in December again Fernández, until in March there was a leap against the benchmark of the Frente de Todos and it has remained until now.

Regarding the personal images, they are even, with Fernández one notch above: it combines 43.9% positive and 54.3% negative, against + 40.8% and 57.1% of its predecessor.

