According to a new survey, there are currently two possible coalitions for the Union. Black-Green would not currently have a sufficient majority.

According to a new survey, there are currently two possible coalitions for the Union. Black-Green would not currently have a sufficient majority.

Berlin – The current election poll by the opinion research institute Insa, carried out on behalf of Picture on Sundayg, shows the current political mood in the country. The survey, which was conducted between August 19 and 23, 2024 among 1,202 eligible voters, documents the continued support for the Union (CDU/CSU), which currently has 31 percent of the vote. Compared to the previous survey on August 20, 2024, the Union has gained 0.5 percentage points and remains the strongest political force in the country.

Survey: Declining approval ratings for the traffic light coalition

The figures in the survey reflect a loss of confidence in the incumbent traffic light coalition. The coalition does not currently have the votes needed to form a government. The SPD is at 16 percent (+0.5 percentage points) in the survey, Alliance 90/The Greens are at 11 percent (+0.5 percentage points). The FDP is stagnating at an unchanged 5 percent. Overall, the governing coalition only received 32 percent of the vote.

The AfD has suffered a loss of one percentage point in the current poll and is now at 18 percent. Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht loses half a percentage point and falls to 9 percent.

CDU/CSU 31 (+0.5) AfD 18 (−1.0) SPD 16 (+0.5) Green 11 (+0.5) BSW 9 (−0.5) FDP 5 (±0) left 3 (±0) Other 7 (±0)

Union: Grand coalition with SPD or Jamaica secures government majority

Currently, the Union would have two options after the federal election to form a stable government: a grand coalition with the SPD or a Jamaica coalition with the Greens and FDP. Both alliances would each receive 47 percent of the vote. A black-green coalition, on the other hand, would not be enough to secure a government majority with 42 percent.

Election polls do not provide precise predictions, but merely reflect a trend. The margin of error of the election poll is ±1 to 3 percentage points. (jala)