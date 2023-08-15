Pedro Briones, Ecuadorian political leader of the Revolución Ciudadana party. COURTESY

New political crime in Ecuador on another day of violence and attacks in the Andean country. Pedro Briones, leader of Revolución Ciudadana, the movement of former President Rafael Correa, was shot dead when he stood outside his house in the town of San Mateo, in the northern province of Esmeraldas. The presidential candidate of the same party, Luisa González, confirmed the information on the X social network and regretted the attack: “Ecuador is experiencing its bloodiest era. […] My solidarity hug to the family of compañero Pedro Briones, who fell into the hands of violence”.

Briones was a political leader of the rural parish of San Mateo de Esmeraldas. After the ambush of some men on a motorcycle, according to police information, he was taken to the hospital, where the death was confirmed. The Police have informed that they are investigating the details of this new crime, which is added to that of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio; the mayor of the coastal city of Manta, Agustín Intriago; the candidate for the assembly for Esmeraldas Rider Sánchez and a series of attacks on politicians in the sectional elections marked by violence.

Meanwhile, Guayaquil experienced another day of threats and attacks, when a group of inmates from the Regional Prison climbed onto the roof of the center with painted fabrics asking for the return of alias Fito., the most dangerous criminal in Ecuador, head of the Los Choneros drug gang, who was admitted on Saturday, August 12, in a strong military operation to the La Roca maximum security prison, which is located in the same prison complex that is in the city.

At least 150 men on motorcycles reached La Roca, blocking the main road to demand the return of Fito to the Guayaquil Regional Prison, which was the untouchable lair of the criminal and his criminal gang. At the moment, the Police assures that “the situation is under control”. The country’s penitentiary system is on permanent alert before a new prison riot due to the transfer of the ringleader, who is in an individual cell and without the privileges he has had for a decade.