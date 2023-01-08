Today, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates to the People’s Republic of China noted, on its official account on “Twitter”, the country’s citizens and travelers through it that, as of January 8, 2023, travel policies to China will be changed.

The updates included the following:

1- Obtaining a negative PCR test 48 hours before take-off.

2- Lifting quarantine procedures for arrivals.

3- Disclosure of their health status by filling out the health form with the Chinese customs cards.