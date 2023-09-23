Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 18:42

At least five men were shot dead in the early hours of Saturday, the 23rd, in the municipality of Crisópolis, around 200 kilometers from Salvador, Bahia, during a police operation. According to the PM, they were shot in a confrontation with security forces. The day before, another six people had been killed in the capital and in Feira de Santana, in a mega operation against criminal factions.

In this morning’s action, the PM reported that it was trying to curb the sale of drugs by armed men on Maria Eunice Street. According to the Military Police, there was an exchange of gunfire with “suspects”. Everyone would have been rescued but they did not survive their injuries. The corporation reported that a submachine gun, a shotgun, three revolvers, ammunition and precision scales, as well as cocaine and marijuana, were seized during the operation.

Bahia faces a growing wave of police violence. In September alone, 46 deaths were recorded in clashes with the Bahia Police Force – 45 of them of those allegedly involved in crimes and one of a federal police officer. The vast majority of deaths occurred in operations in the peripheral neighborhoods of Salvador.

Data compiled by the Brazilian Public Security Forum show that deaths resulting from intervention by State agents have more than quadrupled since 2015. In that year, the rate of incidents of this type was 2.3 for every 100,000 inhabitants. Last year, it reached 10.4.

Bahia has been governed by the PT, the party of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, for 16 years. A Estadão Column showed that the president was warned that the government had lost the public security debate – and largely due to the results presented in that state, whose current chief minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, was governor between 2015 and 2022.