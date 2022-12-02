The police are looking for new wheels! Therefore, a new tender is started.

The end of the year is in sight again. First a wonderful evening, then full on Christmas and then here New Year! A time for good intentions and plans for a better year than what we leave behind.

The good intention of the police for next year (besides catching even more crooks) is to buy new cars! Well, that’s not a matter of surfing the internet for what the local police officer thinks is the best car for his job, no, that whole process is regulated in Europe.

Therefore, a tender is published. The plots for fossil fuel vehicles are now known, but for the first time the police are also interested in electric driving.

Greenhouse gas emissions

The Dutch police take their responsibility and want to emit fewer greenhouse gases with the new fleet. That is why part of the tender for basic police vehicles will be electric. According to Irene Meulenkampproducts and services manager vehicles & vessels of the police.

Electric cars have already been tested in a number of units. (…) The part that still has a fossil combustion engine will become petrol or mild hybrid

The government has also seen that there are currently delivery problems with new cars (chip shortage, etc.), so the police have chosen to contract two brands. She also adds that the market for electric passenger vans has not yet developed far enough, so that they must become diesels.

Fortunately, they keep the option for electric vans open and that seems like a good idea, because there is already quite a bit to get. What did Uncle Agent think of the Volkswagen ID Buzz? Or the Mercedes-Benz EQV, the Opel Zafira-e or the Toyota Proace Verso Electric?

Delivery of new police cars in 2025

The tendering process may start now, but only from 1 January 2025 will the first new police cars start chasing you. Police officers will be closely involved in the tender. In May next year, the decision must be made which cars will be purchased.

Which cars are eligible for our blue on the street? Will it be Volkswagen and Mercedes again? Will Porsche ever have a chance? Or will we get Chinese BYD or MG surveillance cars? Give the popo advice in the comments!

