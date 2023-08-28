Even the Dutch police cannot escape the crossover hype. After a year and a half of testing, the police have opted for two car brands to replace the current Mercedes B-classes. Already next year you can spot the first copies of the new police cars on the public road. If the cars pass the probationary period, more will be ordered.

The contenders were tested for road and braking behavior, but also for the comfort for the officers. They must be able to get in and out quickly if necessary, for example. A higher car is a good choice for the latter, but also to avoid a repeat of the B-class threshold problems. Will the paddle shifters of the new police cars also be glued?

The Ford Kuga Full Hybrid for the police

The Ford Kuga Full Hybid is one of the winners. The police therefore no longer opt for a diesel, but for a petrol hybrid without a plug. The special thing is that this car was never delivered here, Ford Netherlands reports to TopGear. In Germany they do sell this specific Kuga. This hybrid has 190 hp with the help of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder.

BMW X1 as a police car

The police were also very enthusiastic about the BMW X1. We are not fully aware of which motorization is in the BMW, only that it is not an electric version. The starting price is in any case 50,000 euros. The BMW and the Ford get the well-known police stripes and are then used as a so-called ‘basic vehicle’.

Both BMW and Ford will deliver some test models next year. The police report: ‘The agreements will only be signed if this phase with the test models has been successful.’ In the period 2025 to 2029, the police will purchase approximately 1,100 cars with combustion engines. The police do not say which other models from other brands did not make the selection.

Also another 500 electric cars

In addition to the BMW X1 and the Ford Kuga, the police also want to use 500 fully electric cars. The tendering process for this will start after the summer. The BMW X1 is also available as a fully electric model, so that is a contender. Ford will undoubtedly put forward the Mach-E as a candidate. Other brands may of course also participate in the tender.