Many of us are waiting for GTA VI, the next big open-world video game from Rockstar Games, which we haven’t heard much about since that first teaser in 2023. However, and so that fans don’t despair, many updates have been released for GTA Onlinefulfilling objects that users will not pass up for anything in the world, and will pay the respective in-game dollars to get them.

It has been reported that he Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor and the Declasse Impaler LX Cruisertwo police vehicles, have escaped from LSPD custody and are now available in Warstock Cache & Carry. Both can be used to clean up the streets in Vincent Effenburger’s unofficial patrol missions on the Police Scanner, and completing missions for Vincent will also yield more rewards. GTA$.

These are the luxury cars that will be available:

– Overflow Entity XF (supercar, 30% off)

– Coil Brawler (all terrain)

– Pegassi Esskey (motorcycle)

– Vapid Contender (all-terrain)

– Obey 9F (sports)

There are also discounts:

– Garages (small, medium and large): 30% discount

– Vapid Clique (car): 30% off

– Överflöd Entity XF (supercar): 30% off

– Declasse Walton L35 (off-road): 30% off

– Lampadati Cinquemila (sedan): 30% off

– Tactical tops, vests and pants: 50% off

Remember that many of these rewards will be available until July 31stso there is time to get them.

Via: Press Release