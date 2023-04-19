Polestar presents pole star 4a High-performance electric coupe SUV, the second SUV in the company’s range. The version Dual Motor Long Range can count on 544 hp of power and 686 Nm of maximum torque. The battery from 102 kWh almost assures 600km rangeaccording to WLTP cycle. Polestar 4 is positioned between Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in terms of size and price. In terms of size, features and price on the market, it aims to challenge the leadership of Tesla Model Y.

Polestar 4 sports electric SUV, what it looks like inside and out

Polestar 4, the sporty electric SUV, relies entirely onaerodynamicswith the efficiency being increased by the lowered frontby the retractable door handles, by the flush glazing with the frameless windows, by the rear aerodynamic slats and by the optimization of the air flow around the rear light bar.

Polestar 4 Electric SUV Coupe

The overall length is 4.839mmthe width of 2.139mm and the height of 1.544mm. The standard full-length glass roof is available with electrochromic functionality optional, which allows you to switch modes to opaque or transparent. Thanks to the removal of the rear window, the glass roof extends over the heads of the rear passengers. A secondary screen for the multimedia systems and climate control is mounted between the front seats for rear passengers to control.

The cockpit of the Polestar 4

The interiors and materials have been designed following the “soft tech” theme, drawing inspiration from the world of fashion and sportswear. Furthermore, the interiors are made with green materials, including a custom-made knitted fabric composed of al 100% from recycled PET.

Polestar 4 Dual motor and Single motor versions

Polestar 4 from a technical point of view is very fast and shoots from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. It is available in the Dual motor or Single motor version with rear electric motor. Both Long range versions are equipped with a 102 kWh battery. The Long range Dual motor has a power of 400kW (544hp) And 686 Nm. A release clutch allows the car to switch off the electric motor front when not needed, to maximize range and efficiency. The Single motor Long Range version is equipped with a rear motor from 200kW (272hp) and 343 Nm.

Both versions are equipped with a 102 kWh battery

The dual Motor is also equipped with the semi-active suspensionswhile wheel sizes vary 20 to 22 inches depending on version, with tires supplied by Pirelli And Michelins.

The Long range Dual motor is also available Performance Packswhich includes 22-inch wheels, Brembo 4-piston brakes, Polestar Engineered frame tuning and details in Swedish gold for brakes, seat belts and valve caps.

Polestar 4, battery, autonomy and recharging

Both versions of the Polestar 4 are equipped with a 102 kWh battery. The declared autonomy of the Dual Motor is 560kmwhile in the Single Motor it is of 600km.

For all versions there is a recharge of up to 200 kW in direct current And 22 kW alternating currentwhile the charging flap is motorized.

The Polestar 4 supports V2L bi-directional charging

There bidirectional charging is included, with the functionality vehicle-to-load (V2L) at launch, which allows external devices to draw power from the Polestar 4. There is a standard heat pumpwhich allows the car to use the heat of the environment for the pre-conditioning cockpit and battery.

Polestar 4 infotainment on Android Automotive OS

On the Polestar 4 the infotainment system on the 15.4-inch horizontal screen is based on Android AutomotiveOS and on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform.

15.4-inch infotainment display based on Android Automotive OS

Google functions are integrated into the infotainment, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play. As with all other Polestar cars, regular updates over the air (OTA) allow you to send new features and improvements to all vehicles in remote.

The ADAS on the Polestar 4

The Polestar 4 also excels in ADAS equipment. A total of twelve cameras, a radar and twelve ultrasonic sensors. A driver monitoring camera is included to monitor eyes and head movements, in order to avoid accidents related to tiredness or inability to drive and which only transmits data by not recording video. Together with the manual sensing in the steering wheel, the monitoring system helps keep the driver actively engaged in driving.

In front of the steering column is also mounted a 10.2 inch display which includes information on speed, battery and range. When the various assistance systems are activated, a virtual framework it can show other vehicles on the road, current driver assistance functions and navigation information.

Polestar 4 cockpit

To reduce distractions, a head-up display (HUD) with a 14.7-inch projection area in front of the driver, it transmits key vehicle, telephony and navigation information to the windshield, further enhancing driver focus. An intelligent ‘snow mode’ function is installed in the display (HUD) which allows the text to change colour from white to yellowimproving visibility in snowy environments.

The Pilot Packs optional includes the Enhanced Pilot Assist with lane change assistance, which is activated by touching the direction indicator in the desired direction.

Polestar 4 price

The introductory price of the Polestar 4 is 60,000 euros. It debuted first in China and then in 2024 it arrived in Europe. Production begins in November 2023 a Hangzhou Bay in Geely’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, powered by 100% renewable electricity.

New Polestar 4 photo

