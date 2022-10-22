Will celebrate Volvo again, then the Swedes send Polestar into the race. No-frills design, casual lines, reduction that is pleasing to the eye. And in addition a certain licentiousness, as it used to be lived out in a few forests behind the seven elks. The heirs of the dashing Amazons have to live in the Volvo cosmos, which is now very carefully oriented, with limited engines and a timelessly fine SUV, which will soon be renamed from XC 90 to EX 90 as part of its electrification. We will report. Meanwhile, the sister Polestar, which once had a niche existence as a high-performance sub-brand, is playing unabashedly. So far, that has worked perfectly in terms of attention, and halfway in terms of sales figures.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

But now a Swedish chunk with Chinese DNA announces fresh boom. The Polestar 3 is the brand’s first electric SUV, measuring a whopping 4.90 meters in length and moving into the dimensions of a BMW iX or Audi e-tron, which are not exactly easy to digest. Two electric motors unleash 489 hp (360 kW) and 840 Nm of torque, with an optional performance package 517 hp are also possible. The lavish battery in the center stores 111 kWh of electricity with 400 volt technology. If someone drove according to the norm, a range of 610 kilometers would be possible.

The fact that acceleration like from another planet is possible despite the dead weight weighing tons is a typical and not exactly bad characteristic of electric cars. Here, the 100 km/h mark falls from a standing start in five seconds, and the forward urge is captured at 210 km/h. If you want to pull animals or trees or boats, you can attach 2.2 tons.









Plenty of space and air await inside, a small and a large screen as well as strict tidiness. The adventure begins with the relief of the account by at least 90,000 euros. However, in autumn 2023 at the earliest. The rule is: Order now, then drink tea first.