Polestar presented the Model Year 2025 of sedan 2available in Europe at the end of 2024. The new features include new customization options, a restructuring of the range and above all a powertrain upgrade for greater efficiency.

New Polestar 2, news, what changes

The Polestar 2 Model Year 2025 offers two new exterior colors: Vapoura contemporary metallic grey, and Storm, a dark aluminum grey. The Pro Pack introduces 19-inch Aero alloy wheels and Pro graphite alloy wheels 20 inch. The interiors feature leather upholstery Charcoal Nappa of Bridge of Weir and black seat belts with a stripe in Swedish Gold.

Polestar 2 MY 2025 seat upholstery

Among the new features there is also the Climate Pack which includes heat pump, heated rear seats and steering wheel, and heated windshield washer nozzles. The Pro Pack instead adds 20-inch wheels and Swedish Gold details. Also available are the Pilot Pack, Plus Pack And Performance Packs.

Polestar 2 update

The Polestar 2 Model Year 2025 with the update has an increased autonomy of up to 659 km (WLTP) for the version Long range Single Motor. In Europe, the version Standard range Single Motor is equipped with one battery CATL updated by 70 kWhwhich guarantees autonomy up to 554 km (WLTP).

Polestar 2 MY 2025 center console gear shift control

Price, how much does the Polestar 2 cost

In Italy, Polestar 2 is available with prices starting from 55,800 euros. The complete price list will be communicated at a later time.

