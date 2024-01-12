The Pokémon Company International has announced the arrival of a new expansion for the famous Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). The new expansion, entitled Scarlet and Violet – Time Forces, will be available from March 22, 2024 at authorized retailers worldwide. The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) has sold over 52.9 billion cards worldwide as of March 2023.

TACTICAL ACE cards return to the Pokémon TCGwhich initially appeared in the Black and White series and was revealed during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships. These cards, known for their powerful effects, they can only be included in one copy per deck and they will stand out with a new vibrant magenta design, presenting themselves as Trainer or Special Energy cards.

The new expansion will include the introduction of new Pokémon, including Ripple Water and Iron Leaf, originally from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games. To these Unreleased Past Time and Future Time Pokémon will be addedalong with unique Trainer cards and Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different typing than usual.

The highlights of Scarlet and Violet – Time Forces include seven TACTICAL ACE Trainer and Special Energy cards, 13 Pokémon-exes and two Pokémon-exes Teracristal, 22 rare cards with Pokémon illustrations and 10 rare cards with special illustrations. Additionally, there will be six hyper-gold rare cards with a special print.

The expansion will be available not only in booster packs, but also in Elite Trainer sets and special collections. Before the launch of the physical version, Trainers will be able to immerse themselves in the digital experience of Scarlet & Violet: Time Forces starting March 21, 2024, through the Pokémon TCG Live app available for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. This digital preview will offer the opportunity to collect and fight with the new TACTICAL ACE cards and receive exclusive bonuses in the app.

The Pokémon phenomenon extends far beyond the trading card game. Originally launched in 1996, the Pokémon franchise has quickly evolved into one of the most beloved and recognizable entertainment series globally. Pokémon video games, an integral part of the phenomenon, have sold over 380 million copies worldwide, making Pokémon one of the best-selling video game series of all time. Additionally, the franchise includes a popular television anime, which has surpassed 1,000 episodes, films, merchandise, and the hit mobile app Pokémon GOwhich revolutionized the concept of augmented reality gaming.