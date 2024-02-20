Not only yesterday it was finally confirmed that tomorrow we will finally have a new Nintendo Direct, but a few moments ago it was revealed that On February 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM (Pacific time), or 8:00 AM (Mexico City time), the following will take place Pokemon Presentswhich will have new information about the future of the series.

Let us remember that on February 27, 1996, Pokémon Red and Green hit the market in Japan, that is, the first generation of the series. In this way, this presentation will not only give us a look at the future of the franchise, but it is also designed to be an anniversary celebration. As usual, you can enjoy this event live directly from the official Pokémon channel on YouTube.

Did someone say #PokemonPresents? 👀

Stop by our official YouTube channel on February 27 at 6:00 PST and celebrate the #PokemonDay of 2024 with the most exciting Pokémon news. 🎉 We are waiting for you! https://t.co/3GdnF2ejH5 pic.twitter.com/9qJ352el4a — Pokémon LATAM (@Pokemonlatam) February 20, 2024

Now, regarding the announcements that we will see here, although at the moment there is no official information, Rumors have indicated that we would see a direct sequel to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Along with this, it has been mentioned that ILCA, who worked on the fourth generation remake, could be working on another remake of Gold & Silveralthough at the moment it is unknown whether it would have the style of Let's Go or not.

These are the announcements that we will probably see in the next Pokémon Presents, as well as new information on TCG cards, anime and other merchandise. However, other rumors have indicated that the next generation of the series could be announced here, something that, while not impossible, sounds too soon to be real.

We can only wait. Remember, The next Pokémon Presents will take place on February 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time) on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. On related topics, the income of Pokémon Go they have taken care Likewise, the possible announcements of this leak are filtered.

Editor's Note:

The next Pokémon Presents could be one of the most important in the series. Considering that the latest DLC of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is out now, there's a good chance we'll see the next step for the series, whether it's a ninth-generation expansion, or something different.

Via: Pokemon