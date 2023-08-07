As is already known, this week interesting things begin in the world of Pokémon, since soon the World Cups will be held in Japan, with clashes between the best players of Unite, Scarlet and Violetas well as the card game. For its part, there will be a new video presentation with franchise news.

It has been mentioned that the Nintendo has leaked information about this new direct, which will take place next Tuesday, and that is due to an announcement that relates to the service of Switch Online. Having in an image where you can see a new raid of the most recent games, showing that Mewtwo is present as the creature to defeat.

Another noteworthy detail is that the video game version of the game is being announced. GTC of Pokemonsame that until today has not reached Nintendo Switch Online as part of the catalog Game Boy Color. So surely, at the event they will tell us that users can already try it as soon as the broadcast ends.

Beyond that there is no more leaked information, so we will surely know the date of the DLC of Scarlet and purple in the following days, since it is mentioned that it comes out this year, but there is no specific day. Remember that in Mexico the broadcast takes place at 7:00 AM from the center of the country.

Via: pokepert

Editor’s note: I really want to know if the rumors of the Black and White remakes are true, since it is a generation with a lot of potential to bring their story back. However, I hope it won’t be a reinterpretation like the Diamond and Pearl again.