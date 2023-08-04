For a few days, the rumors that a new Pokemon Presents It would be held soon, they had been hanging around the main social networks, rumors that on the morning of this Friday, August 4, have been confirmed. Through a statement, pokemon company has announced that in a few more days, it will be celebrating a new edition of its already iconic event, in which, of course, we hope that important announcements will be made about what will be the future of the brand in terms of video games and other products.

In the post published on different social networks, the parents of Pikachu confirmed that next Tuesday, August 8 at 6:00 AM Pacific time, 7:00 AM Central Mexico time, a Pokemon Presents totally new will be streaming on his official YouTube channel. Said announcement was accompanied by a cryptic video that is obviously a clue to what could be the most important news of the event.

“The next Pokémon Presents is coming soon, Trainers. Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 AM PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and announcements.”

Something that undoubtedly attracts attention is the duration of the event, which is a clear indication that there are several things to announce. The second has to do with the Pokemon Presents is taking place right within the framework of the Pokemon World Championships 2023which clashes a bit with the fact that on Sunday, August 13, the closing ceremony is scheduled, where news is also usually given.

