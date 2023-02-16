The next February 27 will be celebrated the Day of Pokemon, which could bring with it a series of surprises. Although at the moment there is no official information, fans have found a clue that could indicate that a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game is on the way.

To celebrate Pokémon Day, the site of Pokémon Together, where fans can share their memories with this beloved series. However, some people suspected that this might lead to something else, and searching the source code found a reference Spike Chunsoft, who gave us Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

Now, does this mean that a new game in this beloved series will be revealed in just a few weeks? At the moment there is no official information. However, let us remember that it was during this special day a year ago that it was revealed Pokemon Scarlet & Violetand the company has a rhythm of releasing a new game every year, so there is a possibility of seeing a remake or an all-new installment of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon.

On related topics, new information emerges about the next Pokémon anime. Similarly, nostalgic video invites us to be part of the anniversary of the series.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​having another Pokemon spin-off at some point this year makes sense. Every year we see some kind of game related to this series. While many fans want a Gen 5 remake or a new Legends installment, having a completely original Mystery Dungeon also sounds like a good idea.

Via: Nintendo Life