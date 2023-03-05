There are still a few weeks left for the premiere of the new Pokémon anime, but The Pokémon Company and OLM decided to share a new preview of it, and in the process they revealed additional details.

The video, which you can see in this note and which comes from the Pokémon Latin America channel, presents the characters of the series. These are the protagonists, Liko and Roy (Rod in Spanish), as well as Friede who is accompanied by Captain Pikachu.

The cast of dubbing actors and actresses in Latin Spanish for these characters is not yet known. However, the one with the original Japanese voice acting is now available.

We recommend: One Piece confirms that Pokémon is part of its universe.

Minori Suzuki will play Liko and Yuka Terasaki will play Roy/Rod. Taku Yashiro is in charge of Friede and Ikue Ōtani is in charge of Captain Pikachu. This last actress is the one who plays Ash’s Pikachu and has been in the anime since the beginning.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

In the trailer for the new Pokémon anime, the earring worn by Liko and the strange Poké Ball by Roy/Rod are highlighted. Likewise, a trainer appears with a more serious design, which has Ceruledge from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Likewise, in the advance the presence of Sprigatito stands out, which will appear with the other starting pokemon of the game mentioned above, Fuecoco and Quaxly. It’s just a matter of time for it to pass.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

When will the new Pokémon anime have its premiere?

The video for the new Pokémon anime reconfirms that the premiere date is April 14 in Japan through TV Tokyo and affiliated networks. The first episode will last approximately one hour.

The broadcast of those that follow will be at the time of 6:55 pm JST. This new series will arrive in our region at some point but it does not have a launch window yet. It is not known if it will be available through Netflix.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

The Pokémon Company also revealed the production team in charge. Saori Den is the responsible director at OLM studio and is supported by Daiki Tomiyasu as creative director. Dai Sato, for his part, is supervising the scripts and Tetsuo Yajima is acting director.

The character designs fall to Rei Yamazaki, responsible for the main ones, and Kyoko Ito for the secondary ones. Masafumi Mima directs the sound and Conisch composes the music.

In addition to Pokémon we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.