The announcement about this animated series took place in the company’s most recent broadcast and lasts for more than 10 minutes.

For what has been announced, this miniseries will cover four episodes in total. Something that is obvious is that the design of its characters is different from that of the franchise.

That is, the one usually handled in manga and anime. In fact it is not clear whether or not it is an animation of Japanese origin.

It is only known that the dubbing of Pokemon: Path to the Peak, at least in English, is from Bang Zoom! Entertainment.

This is the second time that this studio has worked on a production of Pocket Monsters. In addition to standing out for its appearance, this animated series has a somewhat different premise than usual.

What happens is that Pokemon: Path to the Peak It is not based on the games developed by Game Freak. Actually, it takes inspiration from the official card game of the franchise.

It is the story of Ava, a player who discovers that she has a lot of talent for this board game.

That after moving to a new town with his parents and discovering his mother’s old deck, who once enjoyed this very form of entertainment.

Things don’t start out very well for Ava in Pokemon: Path to the Peak on her first day at school, but she proves to be very good at the card game.

Little by little he progresses and even gets his own pocket monster as a companion, an Oddish.

This is how his path to stardom begins and it is worth taking a look at this new proposal. All episodes will be viewable on YouTube and the second will be out on August 16.

