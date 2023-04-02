Max Verstappen took an absolute dominance victory in an Australian Grand Prix that began with a tidal wave and ended with a storm in which Carlos Sainz was the negative protagonist. The Dutchman from Red Bull took another victory, escaping to the top of the general classification, with Lewis Hamilton 2nd and Fernando Alonso 3rd, adding his third consecutive podium in the same position. And that was very close to ending in a civil war with a Sainz who ended up penalized for causing not only an accident with Alonso but a third restart.

The start was already a declaration of intent of what was going to happen in the race. George Russell won the game in the first few meters from a Max Verstappen who was also surpassed by Lewis Hamilton when he was trying to fight not to lose rope. In these first bars, the Spaniards gave the lime and the sand. Carlos Sainz made a huge start that allowed him to move into fourth for the first few laps, but a whiplash prevented Fernando Alonso from reaching the podium area to which he wanted to tie himself.

However, everything was marked by two incidents. The first, starring Charles Leclerc, who was left out of the race when he stayed on the gravel in the first corner, after trying to pass Lance Stroll where there was no gap and that the Canadian was about to hit him and Fernando Alonso. If that of the Monegasque was an incident that already marked the future of the race, the next one was even more so.

Álex Albon crashed his Williams at the chicane in the second sector and caused, in the first instance, the safety car to come out. Several drivers, such as Carlos Sainz or the leader George Russell (who would end up abandoning later due to an engine failure, with a campfire included), went into the pits to change tires… and the FIA ​​decreed a red flag right after, arguing that the gravel on the track and the hit to the ‘techpro’ barrier required the race marshals to clean it up. Everyone went to the pits, with the anger of those who had been harmed by this decision of the judges, since those who had not stopped were able to put new wheels without having to assume the cost of a stop in the garages.

A departure at 3:33



The cabalistic 33 was the protagonist in the resalida. Alonso started third and knew that he was going to have two beasts like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, so he simmered his attack. Knowing that he was going to have to save tires for the last third of the race, he let himself go just long enough so that his tires (which he was not going to have to change) did not suffer too much wear.

Verstappen took very little time to resolve the duel with his old rival. With an overtaking on the outside (doped, like many overtaking, with the DRS), he got rid of Hamilton in search of a new victory that was not going to escape him. The seven-time champion’s challenge was to manage the tires better than his rival for 2nd place, a Fernando Alonso who made ‘the rubber’ so as not to kill his wheels before the halfway point of the race arrived.

One of those who could not do it was Carlos Sainz. The man from Madrid, with an enormous aggressiveness boosted by that inopportune pit stop at the beginning of the race, began to progress until he was in 4th position, with a great overtaking in two trajectories to Pierre Gasly, a Red Bull youth squad like him, manufactured in two trajectories . The Ferrari man began to push to hunt Alonso, who in turn kept a Hamilton in his sights who did not stop complaining about possible problems with tires.

The final rush: Hamilton, Alonso and Sainz debate the podium



With an unreachable Verstappen in front and juggling almost to not fall asleep (with 10 laps to go he went out onto the grass due to a bad , the fight for the podium was debated by Hamilton, Alonso and Sainz. The Briton did not stop looking at the rear-view mirrors, aware that the forty-year-old from Aston Martin came like a shark with tires in more than decent condition to fight at the end.While, from behind, the Spaniard from Ferrari tried not to lose ground with the leading trio while from behind he held an irredeemable Gasly .

Alonso’s pressure on Hamilton seemed to be insufficient, but at the last moment, a final script twist.

Sainz charges Alonso… but the Asturian maintains 3rd



When the 55th lap of the 58 scheduled was approached, Kevin Magnussen hit a side wall, burst the tire and left the wheel thrown. The consequence was a final red flag, reminiscent of what happened in Abu Dhabi 2021 as all the drivers (especially those at the top) were very surprised. A new opportunity for Hamilton, but also for Alonso and Sainz, who started from the second row of this new grid.

What was not counted on was that the Ferrari man would take the Aston Martin off the track. Alonso was trying to overtake Hamilton at Turn 1 after the restart, but Sainz came in a little past under braking and took him ahead. It was not the only incident in this mini-race, as five cars (including the two Alpines, which collided with each other) were left out.

However, regulations in hand, the FIA ​​decided to assume that it was unfeasible to accept that restart. For this reason, they decided to do one last lap again, but this is behind the safety car. In this way, Alonso returned to third place after Verstappen and Hamilton and despite the obvious mistake of a Sainz who, later, was remorseful… especially since, being the cause of all the chaos, they gave him a 5-second penalty that They sent away from the podium that I dreamed of. Despite the man from Madrid, there was a memorable podium with the three world champions on the grid.

There is now a month of rest, due to the work and grace of the absurdity of the calendar, in which there will be much to reflect on. Beginning with the curators themselves who, once again, emerged as protagonists.