“Artificial intelligence makes a huge contribution to the mobility transition,” says Sabina Jeschke, who is responsible for digitization and technology on the board of Deutsche Bahn. Thanks to AI, trains can run at shorter intervals and turnouts can report a malfunction in advance. It will be really exciting when the next generation of mobile communications 5G and quantum computing raise the speed of data processing into a new dimension.

The episode is part of our new podcast “Artificial Intelligence”. He explores the questions of what AI can do, where it is used, what has already changed and what contribution it can make in the future. For the podcast, the FAZ has brought two recognized AI experts on board: Peter Buxmann and Holger Schmidt: Both research and teach the potential of AI and its effects on business and work at the Technical University of Darmstadt. Peter Buxmann holds the chair for business informatics and has been dealing with the applications of AI, digital transformation and data-based business models for many years. His podcast partner Holger Schmidt is a digital economist, speaker and author. His core topics are AI, platform economy and digital business models.

The two hosts pick out a new aspect in each episode, explain connections and give precise classifications. The episodes are around thirty minutes long and appear on the first Monday of each month.

You can find all of our podcast offers here.

Do you have any questions or comments about the podcast? Then please contact [email protected]