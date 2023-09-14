farmer seeks wifeWe’re going to do something new! Under the banner of the successful AD Media podcast, we will open the AD BZV Café in the coming weeks. What we talk about every Sunday evening immediately after the broadcast on NPO1 in the BZV Café Farmer seeks wife and then we rake together the harvest of the new episode. The regular guest is of course Angela de Jong, but other enthusiasts also join us. The presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos.

Just to refresh yourself a bit – which farmers are participating again? – and to get you in the mood, there is now a preview (read: a grand opening of the AD BZV Café) online. Manuel Venderbos checks all 5 farmers with Angela de Jong. Where does the biggest drama occur? Who is the most clumsy in love? Who will be the crowd favorite? And who gets the most letters? Angela: 'Farmer Richard, despite his Slovakian porch apartment, receives the most letters!'

Royal House reporter Jeroen Schmale joins the BZV Café for a special reason. And that’s not because of his fondness for it Farmer seeks wife. In fact, Jeroen appears not to be a fan of Yvon Jaspers and has never watched the program in the decades that it has been on TV. Why then? He went on one of his royal trips almost a year ago unsuspectingly bumped into one of the five farmers and he has a nice story about that.

Listen in: to the AD BZV Café, every Sunday at 9:30 PM, immediately after Farmer Wants a Woman, with regular regular guest TV columnist Angela de Jong. The presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos.

Farmer Richard on his Slovakian farm. © KRO-NCRV



Yvon Jaspers with the candidates of Season 13 © LINELLE_DEUNK



Read all the news about Farmer seeks wife in our special file.

Listen to our Farmer Wants a Woman podcast with Angela de Jong below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





