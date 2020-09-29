In 2018, the first Poco smartphone came in the market as the flagship killer and was offering flagship processor users at a much lower price. Now Poko, which has become an independent brand, is also offering phone buyers with strong features at a low price. Now another midrange device of the company has appeared online and its name Poco C3 has surfaced. The photo of the retail box of Poco C3 has been shared online and it can be launched soon.

After Poco M2 and Poco X3, the company is going to bring the third midrange device Poco C3. The details related to this device were continuously coming out after appearing on certification sites in July itself, although no official information related to the launch of this smartphone has been revealed. Now after seeing the retail box of Poco C3 in the online image, it is being speculated that this phone can be launched in the market soon. Not many details related to its features have been revealed.

Read: MIUI 12 waiting for Xiaomi phone? You will get these features

Photo seen on telegram



The photo of the phone’s retail box has been shared by a telegram user and it shows a new Poco phone with 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM. This smartphone is shown with the model number M2006C3MI, the model number with which a Poco phone has already appeared in the listing of Bluetooth SIG and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. It is clear that that device will be launched in the market under the name Poco C3.

Read: Features like Pixel, Install Google Phone App in Phone

New version of Realme 9C



It is being speculated from the model number that there is definitely a connection between Poco C3 (M2006C3MI) and Realme 9C (M2006C3MG). It is also being said that Poco C3 may actually be the renamed version of Redmi 9C. Poco has already launched many smartphones of Xiaomi in India under a new name, so it will not be a new thing. Realme 9C has features like 13 megapixel triple camera and 5000mah battery.

