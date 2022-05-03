The new commander general of the São Paulo Military Police, Colonel Ronaldo Miguel Vieira, said he will not allow political demonstrations in the organization. The colonel was appointed by the governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) in the last week. In an interview with Folha de S.Paulosaid he will use the organization’s guidelines to prohibit any political act by police officers on active duty.

“We are in a democratic rule of law, we have to respect everyone’s opinion and political preferences. But politics is outside the barracks. Score”said the colonel.

The commander’s decision aims to prevent cases such as that of the head of the Interior Police Command-7, Colonel Aleksander Lacerda, removed from the corporation in August 2021 for criticizing the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the then governor João Doria (PSDB) . The military also made publications on social media, calling for followers to participate in a Bolsonarista demonstration in Brasília.

According to Vieira, the police will not be able to use the name or uniform of the PM to convey political messages. The guidelines on social networks will be maintained, according to these guidelines approved in 2021, the police officer can be punished in the civil, criminal, military criminal and even administrative spheres. In the administrative part, this penalty ranges from warnings to expulsion from the PM.

“I, Ronaldo, may even have an opinion, but as a military police officer, general commander, I don’t have an opinion. I’m a military policeman. I belong to a police that is concerned with fighting crime, with being a citizen police, with being close to the community”said the new commander-general.

Asked about the continuity of the “Living Eye” — a program that implements the use of cameras in police uniforms — the military stated that he will expand the program during his command and does not intend to make changes to the format of the recordings.

“We will analyze and make adjustments over time. But look at the benefits it is already bringing. The lowest number of military police officers killed in 30 years. The lethality part has decreased a lot. This is a program that is reaping good results, but we will always be open to both expanding and analyzing as well.”he said.