People-smugglers have changed their tactics. They are now using “luxury” yachts to bring migrants from North Africa to the shores of Mallorca with their illegal cargo masquerading as “up-market tourists.”

The Guardia Civil arrested a 33-year-old Algerian man and seized his yacht which was moored in Cala d´Or.

Police sources told the Bulletin that the new tactics involve expensive yachts with the migrants pretending to be wealthy tourists who arrive at the island´s yacht clubs and simply disembark and then disappear.

The Civil Guard have now increased their surveillance with more patrols along the coast and at yacht clubs.

Scores of people have been detained by police after crossing from North Africa in recent weeks. Usually, they arrive in basic small boats with outboard engines. Now, some are using powerful launches which would cost many thousands of euros to charter.