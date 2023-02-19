Atlético de Madrid lives a tense time in the Metropolitan in which the idyll between Diego Simeone and the fans has declined. There is less desire to cheer and more division around the Argentine coach, who is experiencing his worst season in charge of the rojiblanco team. The man from Buenos Aires continues to throw darts at his own fans whenever he has the opportunity and the day before facing Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga he was not going to see less: “Everything that is not being together, we all lose.” Simeone calls for an end to the ‘civil war’ climate in the stands to face Ernesto Valverde’s men, who have scored points in three of their last four LaLiga games against Atlético de Madrid and have not lost in any of their last three visits to teams from the Community of Madrid in the competition.

The Metropolitan measures this Sunday the ambition of two teams facing six points apart for the Champions League and for Europe with the tribute before the match that the locals will pay to the visitors as the founding club of the Madrid team in 1903. Already during the A crucial duel for both, Atlético will hand over the red and white stripes to Athletic, the colors of both teams, on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Bilbao institution, founded in 1898.

The Basques, with their morale strengthened after beating Cádiz and Valencia, want to continue their good streak and incidentally put an end to that of their coach in his private duels with the Argentine, whom he has never won after having faced eleven times with their current teams. On the other hand, what in normal circumstances should be a reason for joy, that the rojiblancos are reunited with their fans, this season, especially more recently, is cause for concern.

The Metropolitan has clearly become their Achilles heel: they have dropped half of the points played, 15 out of 30. In a hypothetical League with only home games, Atlético would be thirteenth, five points behind relegation. Something that contrasts notably with the performance as a visitor, where the people from Madrid are the fourth best, with 23 points achieved, with seven wins, two draws and two losses.

Probable lineups:

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, DePaul; Griezmann; Correa, Carrasco.

Athletic: Unai Simón; From Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Yuri; Vesga, Zarraga; Nico Williams, Sancet, Muniain; and Inaki Williams.