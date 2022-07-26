for a while now Sony announced the Playstation VR2a device that will succeed the first one launched to PS4, and as the months go by they have revealed more and more little information. Nothing has been mentioned about a launch window, but we may know it soon due to a new statement from the company.

Through the official blog of PS, fragments related to the user experience were described. One of the most notable features involves being able to see the surroundings while still wearing the headphones. Instead of taking off your headset to check your own gaming space, the hardware allows you to see what’s around you thanks to the use of integrated cameras on the front.

It was also commented that VR2 You will be able to use the cameras to scan your surroundings and create a unique play space. Thus having the possibility of personalizing a space to make it much more accessible. Added to this are two different modes of use. The mode VRwhich is to play exclusive games of the device and the cinematographic one, which lets you play the titles as a cinema.

Beyond that, no additional details are offered, as well as whether there will be compatibility with the releases of the first VR. For its part, the release date is not yet confirmed, not even an approximate window. So for now, we will have to wait for a special event by the Sonybe it a State of Play or a showcase of games.

Remember that the device will only be compatible with PS5.

Via: comic book