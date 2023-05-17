Last week a rumor had been released about a new presentation of PlayStation, which will show us the future of the company in terms of video games and other issues. And it seems that all this was totally real, since sony announced a few minutes ago that they will have this event in about one more week.

Through his official blog, it is confirmed that the new PlayStation showcase will take place next May 24 o’clock in the 1:00 PM Pacific time and for Mexico City will be the 2:00 PM. According to comments, the show will last just over an hour and will focus on what is coming for PS5 and also the virtual reality device.

It is worth mentioning that video games from third-party companies will also be presented, since the company’s own blog talks about the fact that those who wish to co-stream the event could experience the copyright of which PS he is not aware. So not only will there be exclusives, but also high-profile experiences from other companies and of course, the indies will be present.

For their part, the sites to see the event will be neither more nor less than Youtube and twitchwhere the transmission will begin shortly before 2:00 PM for the public to join the chat. It should be remembered that there has not been a Showcase for a couple of years, so it is time to present exclusives of their best IPs or something totally new.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: The event that all the fans of the brand were waiting for finally arrived. Now, only the expectations are going to grow in terms of announcements. If the rumors are still true, the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake should be released.