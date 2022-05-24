The new PS Plus begins to open, with new information gradually accumulating before the official release. A statement was released on the PlayStation Blog today about trophies referring to the retro-gaming present on the service, between titles of the original PlayStation and PSP.

We have the official that only some of those titles will have such support, also because apparently, everything would depend on the individual developers, who will have to work to implement them. Among the lucky ones to have them we have Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, IQ Intelligent Qube and Siphon Filter.

The trophy support from Sony only arrived in the PlayStation 3 era so it is quite obvious that this support is absent from previous years. Waiting for the official list, therefore, we cannot know how many of the 700 games promised will have this feature which, however, will not be the only one.

In fact, for PlayStation titles there will be a special function to simulate a CRT, a feature for the most nostalgic. The new PS Plus will arrive in Europe on 22 June.

Source: PlayStationBlog