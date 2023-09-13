A new PS5 update will allow players to assign a second controller as an assist.

This is an accessibility feature to allow two controllers to be used at once, meaning players can help others by playing games collaboratively.

This is just one of a suite of features as part of this new update, which is available to download today globally. Another is the addition of support for larger-capacity SSDs – now up to 8TB.



Another accessibility feature is the ability to turn on haptic feedback effects while navigating through menus, compatible with both DualSense controllers and the PS VR2 controller. It’s aimed at players with some level of sight or hearing disability and provides additional feedback on inputs.

A couple of new voice command options have been added too, at least for US and UK players. Saying “Hey PlayStation, help” or “Hey PlayStation, what’s new?” will activate Help content, or show the current PS Plus monthly games lineup respectively.

PS Remote Play support is now available on additional Android devices, which allows players to stream from a PS5 or PS4 to another device. The newly verified devices are Chromecast with Google TV (4K model) and the Bravia XR A95L model of TV.

Other new features include an update to the PS App to allow for emoji reactions, support for Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices, and small social feature enhancements.

Additionally, you can now search for games in your library without endlessly scrolling. Phew!

For a full list of features, check out the PlayStation Blog.

In other PlayStation news, Sony is yet to officially announce the next batch of PS Plus games for Extra and Premium subscribers, but they’ve still leaked online.

That follows a price hike of the service from September.