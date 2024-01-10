Attendees at this year's CES conference have spotted several new faceplates for the PlayStation 5 'slim' model, along with their matching DualSense controllers.

The faceplates, shown in the header image above and below (thanks, The Verge), are from the Deep Earth Collection and consist of Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver. This collection, you may recall, was also announced for the original PS5 model back in September last year.

“While crafting this new collection of DualSense controller and PS5 console cover colors, we drew inspiration from the beautiful and powerful hues found in the depths of planet Earth. We elevated the colors by adding a metallic finish for a touch of sophistication,” designer Satoshi Aoyagi said at the time.



When Sony announced its new-look PS5 in 2023, it stated a variety of new covers would be available for its slimline model “starting in early 2024.” Along with the pictured Deep Earth Collection of colors, it also mentioned an all-matte black colourway.

The company said additional colors will also be released further down the line, but did not go into specifics.

The upcoming PS5 console covers will start at £44.99/$54.99 when they ultimately go on sale.













As for Sony's PS5 slim console, it marks a 30 percent decrease in volume compared to the previous PS5 model (and a weight reduction of 18 percent and 24 percent for the standard and digital edition respectively). The digital-only version includes a removable panel that'll enable those who opt for this model to add the drive should they decided they want a console capable of playing physical media at a later time.

You can see a short trailer showing off the smaller PS5 models in the video embedded above.

Elsewhere as CES, Sony and Honda took the chance to show off future tech possibilities by driving a car onto the stage with a DualSense controller and we got our first look at the upcoming Gravity Rush film.