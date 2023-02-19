Die-hard NFL fans who want to watch every game in the American football league usually obtain the “Game Pass”. There are all games live in the original TV broadcast, plus additional features such as 40-minute summaries (play after play are cut, the interruptions are eliminated) or the possibility to watch the games from the camera perspective for coaches, in where you can watch all 22 players on the field (Coaches film). In addition, the Game Pass has a distinctive media database with in-house productions of the NFL.