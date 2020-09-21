The IPL has already started and cricket fever has started appearing in the country. For cricket lovers, Jio has come up with a new prepaid plan which will provide free voice calling with data and a subscription to the Disney Hotstar Plus VIP plan for a year. This plan of Jio starts at Rs 401 and will also have the facility to top it up.

3GB data per day in Rs 401 plan

Starting from Rs. 401 in Jio Crackat plans, these plans go up to Rs. 2599. 3GB data per day will be available in a plan of 401 rupees with a validity of 28 days.

Rs 598 plan

In the plan of Rs 598, 2 GB data will be available daily but its validity will be 56 days.

777 plan

Jio’s 777 rupees plan comes with a validity of 84 days. In this, customers will get 1.5 GB of data daily.

Annual plan will be available for Rs 2,599

Jio has also brought an annual plan. Its price is Rs 2,599 and it gets 2 GB data daily.

Topup will also be found

Ball by ball data add-on facility is also available in Jio Cricket plans for the fans of watching the entire match multiple times. A top-up of 1.5 GB data per day will be available for Rs 499. The validity of which will be 56 days. Add-on plans can also be taken along with existing plans. There will also be a subscription to the Disney + Hotstar app for up to 1 year with data.

You will get these benefits

Cricket enthusiasts can watch free Live Dream 11 IPL matches through the Disney + Hotstar app in Jio Kickrate plans. These plans are prepaid plans with validity ranging from 1 month to 1 year. Regardless of the validity of the plans, Disney + Hotstar subscription will be available for the whole year.

