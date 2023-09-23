Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is preparing to announce new plans for the Emirates Astronaut Programme, which is a sustainable program that aims to develop a national team of astronauts to achieve the country’s aspirations in scientific exploration, participate in manned exploration missions, and contribute to global space exploration missions through developing and preparing… A team of Emirati astronauts. The center is also completing the construction of the Mohammed bin Zayed Sat MBZ-SAT satellite, which is expected to be launched in mid-2024. It is the largest satellite in the center’s history and the most advanced in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite images. It was designed and manufactured by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. In addition to the contribution of the Emirati private sector, whether with raw materials of aluminum, cables or other materials used, all of which are from Emirati companies.

The “Mohamed Bin Zayed Sat” satellite is distinguished by modern, advanced technologies for capturing images and will contribute to the fields of sustainable urban planning, monitoring environmental changes, in addition to predicting natural weather phenomena, monitoring water quality and agricultural development. What distinguishes the “MBZ-Sat” project is that it comes as the fourth satellite to monitor… Earth, developed and launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is to provide data with accuracy and high speed to beneficiaries, and they will be able, for the first time, to submit requests from various concerned parties to obtain the images they want in an automatic and automated manner, and then obtain them directly and quickly, without communicating with people around the clock. .

Salem Al Marri, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: We now have 4 qualified astronauts and we seek to continue the missions of Zayed’s ambition through the Emirates Astronaut Programme, by completing the training of astronauts Noura Al Matroushi and Mohammed Al Mulla at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to prepare them to participate soon in spaceflights, like their counterparts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, pointing out that preparations are underway to carry out scientific experiments and research and exploratory missions with the help of universities and national expertise, with continuous assessment of the astronauts and their readiness for future missions. He stated that each space flight requires several special conditions and preparations determined by the type of mission, the type of flight, the nature of the astronaut’s body, and other conditions necessary after completing the tests.