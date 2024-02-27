Pixar Animation Studios has surprised the world of cinema with the report of its foray into the musical genre with its next film. This new production promises to combine the creative genius and emotionally powerful narrative of the studio that created toy story with the charm and magic of musicals. And since the company is already used to working side by side with disneythey may give you some advice on this branch.

This film will be named “Ducks” and will take viewers into a vibrant and colorful world inhabited by a variety of endearing characters, all of them ducks with unique personalities and dreams to fulfill. The alleged plot is said to follow a diverse group of ducks as they navigate the complexities of life in their lake home, facing challenges, discovering unexpected friendships and, above all, finding their voice through music.

However, other productions on the way such as“Elio”, “Toy Story 5” and “Inside Out 2”; The latter will be released this summer and the other two in 2026. So Ducks could arrive until 2027, being an original product after so many sequels that have been launched by the company. On the other hand, at this moment some of his films that did not reach theaters due to pandemic issues are finally hitting theaters, it happened in January with SoulFebruary with Turning Red and now March will be the time to Luke.

The only thing that is known is that the production of “Ducks” is now underway, with a team of talented artists, animators and musicians working hard to bring this exciting new adventure to life. Although an official release date has not been announced yet, fans of Pixar They can look forward to immersing themselves in the wonderful world for years to come. It is possible that they will give us the first advance in the 2025.

Via: World of Reel

Editor's note: I don't know how accurate it is that they name it Ducks, given that an Illumination Studios product already came out with the same nickname. I hope they make some kind of change in the following months, so as not to confuse the audience.