On the eve of the Barcelona trip – on a historically very representative circuit in bringing out the real value of the single-seaters thanks to the mix of straights, fast corners and more guided sections that alternate on the layout of the Catalan plant – the director of the Pirelli motorsport area , Mario Isola, explained in detail the compounds chosen by the Italian company for the race. Furthermore, the number one of the sole supplier of the Circus has also announced, for the first two free practice sessions, the debut of the much discussed tires from the new construction which will be introduced in the race starting from Silverstone. One was also made official double day of testingstill on the Spanish circuit, who will see Mercedes and Ferrari committed to testing the 2024 tyres.

“Traditionally, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is one of the most challenging of the season, both in terms of cars and tyres. It is a complete track, which features types of corners at different speeds and also has a very long straight: aerodynamic efficiency is the key to being competitive at the highest levels. This year the third sector has been modified, returning to the original layout with the elimination of the last chicane, making it much more streamlined and also increasing the entry speed on the main straight. The track has two corners, 3 and 9, which are particularly demanding in terms of the lateral forces exerted on the tyres”.

“From the point of view of the choice of compounds, we opted for a trio equal to the one used in Bahrain at the start of the championship. Although the nomenclature is identical to that of 2022, it should be considered that this year’s C1 is a new compound, specifically developed to reduce the gap between the harder rubber (now called C0) and the C2. On paper, this choice should broaden the options available to the teams in view of the race, considering that last year the Hard was not used by any rider”.

“Another novelty this weekend concerns the possibility given to all the drivers to test two additional sets of Hard in the first two free practice sessions with the construction that will be introduced starting from the British Grand Prix. The new specification differs from the current one only in the use of a material, already approved after intense testing work. Its introduction, scheduled for 2024, has been brought forward in order to make the structure more resistant to fatigue, given that the level of loads generated by the current cars has already reached the targets set for the end of the season after just a few races. The new constructions do not change the technical parameters or the performance of the tyres.

“Finally, Pirelli’s work on the Barcelona track will also continue at the beginning of next week with two days of testing, carried out in collaboration with Mercedes and Ferrari, dedicated to the development of compounds and constructions for 2024”.