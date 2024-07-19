Last year the franchise of Pikmin returned to relevance with the fourth installment of the franchise, a game that has become the best-selling of the franchise due to its popularity. Switchand is now expected to Nintendo confirm the next release as soon as possible. While that happens, they already have something more modest in their catalog that will surely please, but more for topics related to smaller video gamers who are just entering the industry.

On the official website of the brand is available Pikmin Countingin which users can use their mouse to count little soldiers of different colors, who move through colorful scenes with flash-like touches. The best thing is that it can be tested on computer browsers as well as on smartphones.

The Pikmin series centers on Captain Olimar, an astronaut who lands on an unknown planet and encounters small creatures called Pikmin. These Pikmin come in different colors, each with specific abilities, and can be controlled to perform various tasks such as collecting items, defeating enemies, and solving puzzles. The gameplay combines elements of strategy, exploration and resource management. In addition to the main games, the Pikmin franchise has inspired adaptations in other media, including an animated short film and a series of collectible figures. There have also been enhanced versions and re-releases of the previous games for newer consoles, such as “Pikmin 3 Deluxe” for the Nintendo Switch. The franchise has been hailed for its creativity, innovative game design and visual charm. Although it hasn’t reached the sales figures of other Nintendo franchises like “Mario” or “Zelda,” Pikmin has maintained a loyal fan base and has been praised by critics.

There are no major games for now. Pikmin confirmed, nor DLC for the newest one.

Author’s note: It’s not a game that’s going to be very important, but that indicates that Pikmin is still on Nintendo’s mind. So, we’ll have to wait and see if they release something big soon.