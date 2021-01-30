HImmical, mystical, divine: no other earthly color is so intensely charged with transcendence as blue. The firmament shines in it, cold flames blaze and water sparkles. Our Lady wrapped herself in the reflection of infinity, Leonardo celebrated her in gentle sfumato, romantics looked for her in flowers, expressionists chased after her as blue riders. The performance artist Yves Klein, fascinated by the nothing he saw in the sky blue above the Côte d’Azur, had his own ultramarine mixed and patented: IKB, International Klein Blue. He used it to cover sponges or women rolling over canvases.

Perhaps today he would be tempted to reach for YInMn, the first new inorganic blue pigment in more than a hundred years that is now entering the art supplies market. The mixed oxide was discovered by chance in 2009 by chemists at Oregon State University when they fused yttrium, indium and manganese. The result is a bright blue and extremely color-true powder, temperature-resistant, heat-reflective, lightfast, opaque, neither fading in water nor in oil, non-toxic. This section of the color wheel – between cobalt and ultramarine blue – was previously not available in such purity.

From luxury goods to mass-produced goods

Anyone who is enthusiastic about YInMn, which also operates under the names Oregon Blue, Mas Blue or Yin Min Blue, and wants to order homemade products like Etsy on online platforms should check whether the powder is authentic. Crayola’s “Bluetiful” colored pencil is also only inspired by YInMn. The Oregon researchers hold the patent on the pigment, and the American company Shepherd Color Co. holds the license for commercial use. In local specialist shops, the substance is still listed as “only for industrial purposes”. In America, for example at Golden Paints, it comes out of the tube as acrylic paint.

The last important milestone on the journey into the blue was the development of manganese blue in 1907, which is no longer produced by a manufacturer today. Before that, aniline blue had transferred the color of ether to the hell of the chemical industry and made it widely available. Until the nineteenth century, however, durable blue was of natural origin, precious and difficult to come by: woad and indigo were used for fabrics, and ground azurite or lapis lazuli for painting. Getting blue was a real challenge. But that is the past. What about the future? For them, the researchers at Oregon State University already have the next goal: to produce a new, extremely brilliant red.