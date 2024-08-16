At the moment, a physical version of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet with the DLC already available. However, the additional content and all updates were not included in the cartridge, but were limited to an additional download code. Fortunately, this has been remedied..

Recently, it was announced that the physical version of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC Bundle now includes all content, both original and additional, on the Nintendo Switch cartridgeThis way, all players will be able to enjoy everything the ninth generation has to offer without the need for an additional download.

However, there is one small detail. Currently, There is no clear way to tell which version already includes everything on the cartridge, and which one requires an additional download. without opening the game box. Considering that this new version has only just hit the market, the chances of you coming across one of the original packages are very high. While this may change in the future, for now it seems like this is a toss-up.

We remind you that The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC are two expansions for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet which give us access to additional areas, expand the Pokédex available in this generation, and introduce an additional story with many surprises for fans. Sadly, this also means that there is no longer any further support planned for these titles.

The new physical version of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC Bundle It is now availableso you better find it before it goes up in price. In related news, here you can watch the first day of the Pokémon World Championships 2024. Likewise, Pokémon announces new collaboration with a famous airline.

Author’s Note:

The problem with these types of collections is that they become very expensive and rare. Currently, getting a similar package with Sword and Shield and its expansions is somewhat tedious, and I hope this is not repeated with Scarlet & Violetso it’s best to buy this physical version as soon as possible.

Via: Go Nintendo.