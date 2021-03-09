Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project publishes new images of the red planet taken by the Hope Probe, which confirms the efficiency and quality of the probe, its subsystems and scientific equipment, and the smooth and effective communication with the control center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Center in Al Khawaneej area in Dubai. He also confirms that the mission of the probe is proceeding according to the established and studied plans, in which the scientific devices have now been tested, in preparation for preparing the probe for the next stage of the mission, which is the stage of moving to the scientific orbit through a group of operations to guide the probe’s path to transfer it to this orbit safely.

The publication of these pictures taken by the scientific apparatus of the “Hope Probe” coincides with the passage of a month since its successful arrival at the capture orbit around Mars on the ninth of last February, making the UAE the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement.

The probe had previously taken its first image of Mars, the day after its arrival, from an altitude of about 25 thousand km above the surface of the Red Planet.

Since its arrival at the capture orbit, the “Hope Probe” has revolved around Mars 21 times, with one revolution every 33 hours in the capture orbit of 1073 km to 42,454 km. During this period, the team successfully conducted all inspections of the probe’s systems, and these tests are currently being completed. The total number of 120 before the start of the transition operations to the scientific orbit, which is scheduled to start on March 22nd, and the team also took 825 pictures to conduct calibration operations for the scientific devices that the probe carries on board, and to ensure that they are working efficiently.

The images published by the Emirates Mars Exploration “Probe of Hope” show the Red Planet at different times and situations. These historical images are the first of their kind to be captured with such highly efficient and accurate scientific devices.

The first image, taken by a digital exploration camera, shows the volcano “Olympus Société”, which is the largest volcano on Mars, and the largest volcano in the solar system.

The second image, taken by the ultraviolet spectrometer, from an altitude of 36,000 km, represents each color of light gathered at a different ultraviolet wavelength, and provides unique information about the upper atmosphere of Mars from the edge of space and the extent of the presence of hydrogen, oxygen and carbon monoxide atoms. Thanks to such a picture and the indications it will show, the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “Probe of Hope” will contribute to improving the scientific community’s knowledge of how the upper and lower atmosphere of Mars are related, and how the atmosphere is slowly lost in space throughout the history of the solar system.

The third image is a thermal image taken by an infrared spectroscope, which shows the night side of Mars. The topography of “Arab Land” on Mars can be seen in the image (low thermal inertia, and thus cold night temperatures).

Eng. Omran Sharaf, director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, said: The publication of the pictures taken by the scientific devices on board the probe confirms that the mission is proceeding according to what was planned from the start.

He added, “The Hope Probe” is about to start the fifth stage of its space mission to explore Mars on March 22nd, which is the stage of “moving to the scientific orbit”, and then later the sixth and final stage, which begins next April, which is the scientific stage, where the probe begins His exploration mission to monitor and analyze the climate of the Red Planet.

He stressed that the project team of young national cadres dealt with each stage of the space mission of the probe with precision, efficiency and skill, according to the challenges and risks of each stage, its special nature and specific challenges.

In turn, Eng. Hessa Al-Matroushi, Deputy Project Manager for Scientific Affairs, said: The images that the probe successfully sent, whether those taken on the day after its arrival, or those taken during the recent calibration processes, confirm the efficiency of the scientific equipment that the probe carries on board, and it also confirms The success of the work team in performing the calibration processes for these devices with precision and skill.

She added: The work team has completed all the necessary preparations to start safely moving the probe to the next stage of the mission, which is “moving to the scientific orbit”, and later the scientific stage during which the Hope probe will provide the first complete picture of the climate of the Red Planet over the course of a full Martian year. , And the weather conditions on its surface throughout the day and between seasons, which makes it the first meteorological observatory of the red planet in the history of Mars exploration missions.

The “Hope Probe” carries 3 scientific devices on board: the EXI digital camera, which is a digital camera specialized to capture high-resolution color images of the planet Mars. It is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere. The camera is one of the successful innovations designed specifically to achieve Objectives of the probe in studying the atmosphere of the red planet.

The EXI digital exploration camera, a multi-wavelength radiation camera, is capable of capturing 12 megapixel images while maintaining the radiation gradient necessary for detailed scientific analysis. The camera consists of two lenses, one for ultraviolet rays and the other for color spectra, which are used to take clearly detailed images of Mars.

The short focal length of the lens can reduce the amount of time required for exposure to a very short time to capture still images while orbiting the planet, which raises the degree of accuracy and quality of images despite the high speed at which the probe is orbiting Mars. During its presence in the scientific orbit, the probe rotates in a cycle Complete around the red planet once every 55 hours.

The Hope Probe also carries a second device, the EMIRS Infrared Spectrometer, which measures the temperature, distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lower atmosphere. The device was developed to capture the integrated dynamics of Mars’ atmosphere, using a scanning mirror to provide 20 images per session with a resolution of 100 to 300 km per pixel.

This spectrometer is intended to study Mars’ lower atmosphere in infrared bands, providing information from the lower atmosphere in conjunction with observations from the exploration camera.

Spectrophotometer

The third device that the probe carries to study Mars is the EMUS ultraviolet spectrometer, which measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the Martian thermal layer and hydrogen and oxygen in the outermost layer of Mars. It is an ultraviolet scale designed to monitor the spatial and temporal changes of major components in the Martian thermosphere. The UV spectrophotometer aims to determine the abundance and diversity of carbon monoxide and oxygen in the thermosphere on semi-seasonal time scales, and to calculate the three-dimensional composition and the changing proportions of oxygen and hydrogen in the outer atmosphere.

According to what is planned, the probe will continue its mission for a full Martian year (687 Earth days), extending from April 2021 until April 2023, to ensure that the three scientific devices that the probe carries on board monitor all the required scientific data that humans have not previously reached about The climate of Mars, and the mission of the probe may extend another Martian year, if necessary, to collect more data and reveal more secrets about the red planet.

It is noteworthy that the UAE project to explore Mars, “The Hope Probe”, serves humanity in general and the scientific community in particular, and puts the information it collects through its research on Mars, free of charge, within the reach of more than 200 scientific institutions and research centers around the world. The project also establishes the interest of young people. The state and the Arab world to study science, mathematics, engineering and technology and specialize in it. The project will also contribute to building highly qualified Emirati cadres in the field of space technology, innovation, and scientific and space research. This ambitious scientific project also contributes to radical transformations in the development of the capabilities of the UAE and the Arab world in the field of engineering, industrial, scientific and research infrastructures.