New amateur photos taken on the set of The Witcher TV show suggests season two of the highly anticipated Netflix series will feature the Wild Hunt.

As reported by Redanian Intelligence, a website dedicated to all things The Witcher (thanks, Comic book), new shots from Saunton Sands, Devon, UK, show heavily armored warriors on horseback, fueling fan speculation that they’re the villains from The Witcher 3.

?? More pictures of S2 filming of the Wild Hunt in North Devon pic.twitter.com/M1xpLj3UkO – r / NetflixWitcher (@netflixwitcher) March 27, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

After a couple of coronavirus-related wobbles last year, production on the second series of Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation is now well underway – and new casting details have confirmed some of the stars set to bring a range of familiar characters to life as the season rolls on.

Perhaps the biggest name to featuring in Netflix’s latest casting announcement for The Witcher’s Season 2 is Simon Callow, who takes on the role of Codringher, the Dorian detective. He’s joined by Silent Witnesses’ Liz Carr, who’ll be playing business partner Fenn.

Adjoa Andoh (recently seen as Lady Danbury in Netflix’s Bridgerton) joins The Witcher as priestess Nenneke, and Cassie Clare (Brave New World) has been cast as Phillippa Eilhart, sorceress and advisor to King Vizimir.

Also in the works at Netflix is ​​Witcher prequel series Blood Origin, which unfolds 1200 years before the events of the main show. Earlier this year, the streaming service announced Jodie Turner-Smith would take on the role of Éile, “a fierce warrior with the voice of a goddess”.