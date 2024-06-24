It is well known that a new movie is currently being worked on. superman directed by James Gunnwhich will set the tone for the rebooted universe of D.C., since after many failures they decided to throw away everything they had built to have a different path. And although there are already actors selected to fulfill the roles, there are still factors to know about this first film that will give the signal towards trying to compete against the MCU.

Through the official networks of the films Warnernew photos from the set have been shared in which we can see David Corenswet as superman and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and once the character is established, he will have companions who will help him defeat the villain. These captures were carried out in Cleveland, Ohioas part of the filming that finally began recently.

Here you can see them:

As mentioned by film media, the reboot movie superman will be the second real action project that will give Mister Terrific a comic book-like costume. The first was Arrowwith the actor Echo Kellum Interpreting Curtis Holtthe version of Arrowverse. Despite having a similar suit, they are very different in a certain key aspect, since the Terrific of Gathegi of superman is Michael Holtas the hero is known in DC Comics for years.

Remember that Superman (2025) premieres on July 11, 2025.

Via: Screenrant

Author’s note: Definitely the stakes for this new film are growing constantly. We will see in July 2025 if the wait was worth it or if perhaps James Gunn failed to give the universe the best shape.