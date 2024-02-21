2 weeks without a traceThe fugitive TBS prisoner Mouloud M. has still not been found. The 33-year-old man from Enschede left two weeks ago while on supervised leave. He was in a TBS clinic in Groningen after he was convicted in Germany for, among other things, attempted manslaughter and death threats, according to research by this site. The police distributed a new photo of the man on Tuesday. His lawyer said in a brief response that he has no idea where her client is at the moment. “I don't know anything about this.”
Sebastiaan Quekel, Maarten Schoon
Latest update:
08:40
