2 weeks without a traceThe fugitive TBS prisoner Mouloud M. has still not been found. The 33-year-old man from Enschede left two weeks ago while on supervised leave. He was in a TBS clinic in Groningen after he was convicted in Germany for, among other things, attempted manslaughter and death threats, according to research by this site. The police distributed a new photo of the man on Tuesday. His lawyer said in a brief response that he has no idea where her client is at the moment. “I don't know anything about this.”