A new photo of Britain’s King Charles was published today, Saturday, wearing military uniform to commemorate Armed Forces Day in Britain.

The picture shows the king wearing his full ceremonial jacket with the rank of Field Marshal, studded with medals and medals, and with a sword sheath.

The king, who is commander-in-chief of the military, returned to public engagements early last month.

The publication of the photos coincided with a video message addressed to members of the army from Queen Camilla. She described them as “a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride.”